UP Polls Not a pebble was thrown in JK after revocation of Article 370 says Amit Shah

Addressing a public rally in Ghazipur of Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister and Senior BJP Leader Amit Shah on March 04 targeted Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for his alleged remarks over revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that nobody even pelted a pebble over the decision. “Akhilesh Yadav said that there will be a bloodbath if Article 370 is revoked. We revoked it, nobody even pelted a pebble let alone a bloodbath. PM Modi made Kashmir the crown of India,” HM Shah added.