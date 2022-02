UP Polls: Nobody can dare to stop ‘Kavad Yatra’, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on February 14 addressed a public rally in Kanpur Dehat Constituency. CM Yogi said, “After 2017, there are no more riots in Uttar Pradesh, but now a spectacular ‘Kavad Yatra’ takes place in Uttar Pradesh, no one can dare to stop their yatra.” The second phase of voting of Assembly Elections is underway in Uttar Pradesh. The results will be declared on March 10.