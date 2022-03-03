UP Polls: Nishad Party founder Sanjay Nishad casts vote in Gorakhpur

Voting is underway in 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Nishad Party founder Sanjay Nishad casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhpur on March 03. Nishad Party is contesting the elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to ANI, he said, “BJP will cross the 300-mark in UP Polls.” As many as 676 candidates are in the fray for 57 Assembly seats. Polling for the seventh phase, being the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.