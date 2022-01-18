UP Polls: Names of candidates for seats to be announced in 2-4 days, says Nishad Party founder

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Nishad Party founder Sanjay Nishad on January 18 in Delhi said that the party will soon announce the names of candidates for all the seats. “Names of all the seats will be announced in two to four days, after our meeting today,” the party founder said. “We are working to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and have no problem in giving the seats to BJP,” he added.