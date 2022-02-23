UP Polls: Muslims will not vote for Samajwadi Party, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on February 23, said that Muslims are not happy with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and the community will not vote for them. “Muslims are not happy with Samajwadi Party. They will not vote for them. People of UP have rejected SP even before voting, as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in SP government. The face of SP leaders tell that they are not coming in power,” said Mayawati. As many as 624 candidates are in fray for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Elections for which voting is underway.