UP Polls: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law Pramod Gupta, Congress member Priyanka Maurya join BJP

A day after Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav joined the Bhartiya Janata Party, his brother-in-law and former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta has also joined the saffron party on January 20. Priyanka Maurya, a face of the 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign of Congress in Uttar Pradesh also joined BJP in presence of party leader Laxmikant Bajpai. Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, several political leaders from Indian National Congress and SP have joined the ruling BJP. Uttar Pradesh elections are to be held in 7 phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.