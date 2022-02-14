UP Polls: Moradabad Police uses drone to ensure free and fair elections

Moradabad Police used drones to ensure free and fair elections during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. Second phase of Polls covers 55 Assembly Constituencies across nine districts of the State. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray for 55 Assembly seats. "We have made security arrangements. We are also monitoring the area with the help of drone cameras,” said Akhilesh Bhadauria, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad. UP Legislative Elections are being held in seven phases. 55 constituencies of the state including Moradabad will go to polls on February 14.