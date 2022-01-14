UP polls: MLAs leaving BJP for their personal benefits, says Sidharth Nath Singh

Reacting to the resignations of MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on January 14 said that the MLAs are leaving BJP for their personal benefits. He said, “There are several reasons for these MLAs to leave BJP, some are going for their personal benefit, others fear they won't get the ticket from the constituency of their choice. In logo ne 5 saal tak BJP ke saath rahkar malai kaane ka kaam kiya.” “OBCs and Dalits are being misguided in the state. Let them (MLAs who left BJP) list 10 welfare schemes by Samajwadi Party for OBCs and Dalits. Samajwadi Party only works for Muslims and Yadavs. I want to tell them that other OBC communities will never join them,” Singh added