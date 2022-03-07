UP Polls: Mirzapur going to ensure victory of NDA, says Anupriya Patel

As the voting for seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls is underway, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Apna Dal President Anupriya Patel on March 07 cast her vote at a polling booth in Mirzapur. Addressing the mediapersons, she said, “I am absolutely sure that we will win all the five seats here. In this great festival of democracy, Mirzapur is going to ensure the victory of NDA alliance. From the point of view of development, Mirzapur has seen many projects coming up.”