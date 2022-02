UP Polls: Man dressed as CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote in Noida

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls took place on February 10. Noida-based man Raju Kohli dressed as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote at Sector 11 polling booth. Kohli, when asked about his look, said, “My message is in front of you.” The voting took place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.