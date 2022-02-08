UP Polls: Mamata Banerjee urges people to support Samajwadi Party

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee while addressing a Press Conference in Lucknow on February 08 urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to support Samajwadi Party (SP) and informed that she will be visiting Varanasi on March 03.“I urge you all to support Samajwadi Party (SP) and make them win, and defeat BJP. I will also visit Varanasi on March 03,” WB CM said. The comment came ahead of the UP Assembly Elections that will be held from February 10 to March 07 in seven phases.