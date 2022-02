UP Polls: Mamata Banerjee throws football to public during Press Conference

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee while addressing a Press Conference in Lucknow on February 08 threw a football to the public. Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav was also present during the conference. WB CM is in UP to support the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly Elections.