UP Polls: Mamata Banerjee campaigns for Akhilesh Yadav, accuses BJP of misrule

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee while addressing a Press Conference in Lucknow on February 08 hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their governance in Uttar Pradesh. “BJP supressed the voice of the youth, students, media, and activists. BJP said that Mamata ji does not allow Durga Puja in West Bengal, but it achieved recognition from UNESCO (Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity status). BJP should apologise for being wrong,” WB CM said. The comment came ahead of the UP Assembly Elections that will be held from February 10 to March 07 in seven phases.