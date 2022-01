UP Polls: If Congress comes to power, will cover farmers’ issues, says Chhattisgarh CM

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on January 17 held door-to-door campaign in Noida. During the campaign Baghel said, “There are several farmer issues in Dadri and Noida, they haven't been given proper compensation and land rights. If Congress comes to power, we will cover these matters.”