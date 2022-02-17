UP Polls: ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme eradicated the problem of water, marriage in Jhansi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 17 claimed that the state government flagship ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme has solved the problem fo water in Bundelkhand. He was addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. “Due to the problem of water in Bundelkhand, many youths were left without marriage because no one wanted to marry his daughter in Bundelkhand, but now no young man will have to remain a bachelor here. ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme has solved the problem of water,” he added.