UP Polls: Farmers’ protest will not affect Western UP, says Minister VK Singh

As the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 10, Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation, Retired General Vijay Kumar Singh said that farmers' protest will not affect Western Uttar Pradesh during the elections and BJP will form a government with majority in the state. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I think BJP will form government with a majority. Issues related to farmers’ protest would not affect Western Uttar Pradesh during elections. It is a sugarcane belt, farmers received their amount. Sugar mills opened, so this is not an issue. Farmers can see for themselves.” The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the Polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.