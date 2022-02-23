UP Polls: Ex-ED officer Rajeshwar Singh offers prayers at Chandrika Devi Temple in Lucknow

Former Enforcement Directorate Joint Director and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly Constituency Rajeshwar Singh offered prayers at Chandrika Devi Temple in Lucknow ahead of polling. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray for 59 Assembly seats. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will take place on March 10.