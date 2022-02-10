UP Polls EVMs facing issues replaced in Shamli

As Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 10, the District Magistrate of Shamli Jasjit Kaur informed that some complaints regarding Electronic Voting Machines were received from a few polling booths. However, the non-functional EVMs are being replaced. “Some complaints regarding EVMs were received from some random booths, we are replacing those machines and resolving their matter. Peaceful polling underway, no law and order situation anywhere,” said the DM. She further affirmed that peaceful polling is underway with the maintenance of law and order situations at booths. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the Polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.