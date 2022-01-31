UP Polls: Dharmendra Pradhan responds to Jayant Chaudhary’s remark, says his father changed many parties

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on January 30 slammed the Rashtriya Lok Dal Party chief Jayant Chaudhary over his ‘not a coin that I'll flip’ remark citing that his father changed parties many times in history. “He is a child came to arena just now. His father changed parties many times. Whose ally were they when he won 1st time? Didn't know he has weak knowledge of history. Children should be forgiven,” said Dharmendra Pradhan.