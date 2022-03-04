UP Polls: Departure of BJP is imminent, says SBSP President OP Rajbhar

Addressing a public rally in Varanasi, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar on March 04 said that the departure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is imminent in state. “The departure of BJP is imminent. At 10 am on 10th March, songs will play, ‘Mere angne mein tumhara kya kaam hai’ and ‘Chal sanyasi mandir mein’,” OP Rajbhar added.Polling for the seventh phase and last phase of Assembly Polls will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.