UP Polls Contrary to popular belief BJP swept 2014 General Elections says Amit Shah

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 04 recalled 2014 General Elections results when he was State BJP’s incharge, saying Opposition failed to touch double digit mark. “When I was made the BJP incharge (of UP) in 2013, then journalists used to say that I am being sent to a place where the party would perhaps not touch even double digits in elections. However, it was the opposition that did not touch double digits,” said Amit Shah. The UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.