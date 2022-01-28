UP Polls: Congress party fighting elections on basis of issues, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state Uttar Pradesh.Slamming other political parties, CM Baghel on January 27 said that the Congress party is fighting elections on the basis of issues.“Samajwadi Party is fighting elections on the basis of caste and BJP is fighting elections on the basis of religion, Congress party is fighting elections on the basis of issues,” added Baghel.