UP Polls: Congress leader Imran Masood likely to join SP

In a major setback to the Indian National Congress ahead of upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, senior party leader Imran Masood on Sunday said that he will hold a meeting with his supporters about joining Samajwadi Party (SP) and seek an appointment to meet Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to ANI, Imran Masood said, "The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule of assembly polls. If we observe the current political circumstances of Uttar Pradesh, there is a direct fight between BJP and SP. So, I will discuss with the party that what should we do. I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow and then seek time from Akhilesh Ji.”