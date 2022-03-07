UP Polls: Congress leader Ajay Rai casts vote in Varanasi

Congress leader Ajay Rai on March 07 cast his vote at polling booth number 7980 in Varanasi. He accused the Uttar Pradesh administration for inadequate arrangements at the polling booth. “Not many people can be seen, unlike before, when long queues were seen outside the polling booth. They haven't made proper arrangements; people are forced to stand in sun. They don't seem to be excited. Congress Party will get a majority,” he said. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.