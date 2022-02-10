UP Polls Congress has become ‘brother-sister party’ says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on February 10 addressed a public rally in Biswan village in the district of Sitapur. He said that Indian National Congress has become a brother-sister party instead of National Party. “Only BJP has remained a national party, all other parties have become parties of dynasties, 'parivar-vaad', regionalism. Indian National Congress has neither remained national nor Indian, it has become a brother-sister party,” he said.