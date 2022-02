UP Polls: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Prayagraj

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on February 25. Polling has been held in four of seven phases of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.