UP Polls: Congress decides not to field candidate from Jaswant Nagar

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Congress party high command decided not to field any candidate from Jaswant Nagar seat despite having 6 applications for the same seat, informed Etawah Congress District President Malkhan Singh on February 01 in Etawah. “There were 6 applications from Congress Party for Jaswant Nagar seat, but the party high command decided not to field any candidate from this constituency. All workers stand by the decision of high command,” the Congress District President said while speaking to ANI. UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.