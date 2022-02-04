UP Polls: CM Yogi to file nomination from Gorakhpur Urban Constituency today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to file nomination from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly Constituency on February 04. Security has been tightened in Gorakhpur district. He is scheduled to file his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur Constituency at 11.40 am. While speaking to ANI, Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Kumar said, “We have done barricading, apart from CCTV, there is also a system of surveillance from drones”.