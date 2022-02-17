UP Polls: CM Yogi promises free digital access to 2 crore youth if voted to power again

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 17 promised that in addition to tablets and smartphones, Bharatiya Janata Party led-government will also provide free digital access to 2 crore young people in next five years, if they get elected again in ongoing Elections. He was addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. “We will give not only tablets and smartphones but also free digital access to 2 crore young people in next five years if voted to power again,” he said.