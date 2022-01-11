UP Polls: CM Yogi, other leaders arrive at BJP Headquarters for Core Committee Meeting

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters in Delhi for Core Committee Meeting. State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya along with other leaders also arrived to attend the meeting. The meeting is to discuss the poll strategy and to deliberate the names of probable candidates for the Assembly polls. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held from February 10 to March 07.