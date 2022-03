UP Polls: CM Yogi offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur ahead of casting vote

Polling for the sixth phase of Assembly Elections began in Uttar Pradesh on March 03. CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur ahead of casting vote. Notably, CM Yogi is BJP’s candidate from Gorakhpur Urban seat. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.