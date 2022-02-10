UP Polls: Chain of riots happened during previous regime, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public rally in a poll-bound Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on February 10. While addressing the public at the rally, CM Yogi lambasted on Samajwadi Party and said that chain of riots occurred during previous regime. “Be it riots in Kosi Kalan or Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, or Aligarh, there was a chain of riots during anarchical governance of previous governments. They imposed curfews, conducted riots, didn't let people celebrate festivals. Kanwar Yatras were stopped,” said the CM.