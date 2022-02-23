UP Polls BSP will form govt with absolute majority in UP claims SC Misra

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National General Secretary, Satish Chandra Misra on February 23 cast his vote at Montessori School polling booth in Lucknow. Speaking to mediapersons, Misra claimed that his party will form the government with absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh like 2007. He said, “BSP is headed towards absolute majority. Taking into account the first 3 phases & today's voting, you'll find out that voting done for BSP. Just like 2007, BSP will form govt with absolute majority, Mayawati will become UP's CM for 5th time.”