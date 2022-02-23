UP Polls BSP Supremo Mayawati casts vote in Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on February 23 cast her vote at Children's Palace Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow during the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.