UP Polls: BSP Candidate Bhim Rajbhar casts vote in Mau

As the voting for the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway on March 07, Bahujan Samaj Party Candidate and state president Bhim Rajbhar cast his vote at a polling booth in Mau. He is contesting from Mau Assembly Constituency. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I know that we are fighting this battle and slowly we are reaching our destination.” The counting of votes will be done on March 10.