UP Polls: Brajesh Pathak offers prayers at Kali Bari Temple in Lucknow ahead of voting

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on February 23 offered prayers at Kali Bari Temple in Lucknow ahead of voting for the forth phase of State Assembly Elections. He was accompanied by his wife Namrata Pathak. Brajesh Pathak, the BJP candidate has been fielded from Lucknow Cantt Assembly Constituency. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.