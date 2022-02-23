UP Polls BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by one lakh votes claims Rajeshwar Singh

Former Enforcement Directorate Joint Director and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly Constituency Rajeshwar Singh exuded confidence over his victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by one lakh votes. He said, "BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by one lakh votes. Our agenda is nation first. BJP will form government again."