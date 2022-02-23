UP Polls BJP will break its own record this time says Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Amid the ongoing Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on February 23 exuded confidence that BJP will break its own record in UP Polls. “During 2017 polls, people said BJP has an undercurrent while this time BJP has high voltage current, whose biggest blow will have to be borne by Opposition, especially SP. BJP will break its own record. SP, BSP, Congress collectively won't cross 100,” said Dinesh Sharma.