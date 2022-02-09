UP Polls BJP to give SHG credit cards up to Rs 1 lakh limit

Union I&B Minister and BJP co-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Anurag Thakur on February 09 said that the party will give SHG credit cards up to Rs 1 lakh limit if voted to power. “BJP to work on women safety; funds for 'CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana' has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, funds for 'CM Samuhik Vivah Yojana' is now at Rs 1 lakh from Rs 51,000. Will give SHG credit cards up to a limit of Rs 1 lakh,” he added.