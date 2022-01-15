UP Polls: BJP releases first list of candidates, Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

The BJP on January 15 announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the polls from Gorakhpur and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest UP Polls from Sirathu in Prayagraj. Addressing a press conference, BJP Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan said, “We are releasing the list of candidates on 48/55 seats in the second phase and 57/58 seats in first phase,” the Union Minister said. “CM Yogi Adityanath to contest UP Polls from Gorakhpur. Deputy CM Kesav Prasad Maurya to contest UP Polls from Sirathu in Prayagraj district.” UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07.