UP Polls: BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla casts vote in Gorakhpur

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote in Gorakhpur. Speaking to ANI, he said that BJP will cross 300-mark in UP Assembly Elections. As many as 676 candidates are in the fray for 57 Assembly seats. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.