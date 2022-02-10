UP Polls: BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar casts vote in Agra

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections on 58 Assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state will begin on February 10 at 7 am. Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament (MP) Rajkumar Chahar cast his vote at a polling booth in Agra. Speaking to ANI, BJP MP said, “this is a big festival of the democracy. I appeal to everyone to participate in the voting process.” The voting will conclude at 6 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.