UP Polls: BJP Minister Jitin Prasada casts vote in Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada cast his vote on February 14 in Shahjahanpur as the second phase of voting for the UP Assembly Elections began today to elect all 55 members of the UP Legislative Assembly. While speaking to the mediapersons, the minister expressed his confidence for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s win. “I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats. Trends for the first phase of election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of the work that has been done,” the minister said. The election results will be declared on March 10.