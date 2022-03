UP Polls: BJP leader RPN Singh casts vote in Kushinagar

Amid sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, BJP Leader RPN Singh, on March 03 cast vote at a polling booth in Padrauna in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Former senior Congress leader RPN Singh had quit Congress to join BJP on January 25, 2022. Polling for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.