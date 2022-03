UP Polls: BJP leader Neelkanth Tiwari casts vote, anticipates bigger win than 2017

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Independent Charge (Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs) Neelkanth Tiwari on March 07 cast his vote at a polling booth in Varanasi. He urged the voters to exercise their franchise. “I am urging voters to come out of their homes and vote. People are watching the work of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP will win more seats than last time,” he said.