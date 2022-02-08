UP Polls: BJP fulfilled all resolutions in every sector, claims Amit Shah

BJP released election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls on February 08. While speaking at the event Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said that the BJP-led state government has fulfilled all resolution in every sectors. “Be it economic development, infrastructure work, good governance or wellbeing, poor welfare or education sector, we have fulfilled all our resolutions in every field and we will continue this history in future also,” said Amit Shah in Lucknow. The Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases. Votes will be counted for all 403 constituencies on March 10.