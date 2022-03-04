UP Polls BJP clueless after Samajwadi Party-SBSP alliance says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a public rally in Mau Assembly Constituency of Uttar Pradesh on March 04, said that the BJP has no idea how to deal with Samajwadi Party-Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party alliance. “Ever since the Samajwadi Party and the stick (ECI allotted symbol to SBSP) came together, the opponents have missed the trick. We take oath to speak truth by raising Ganga Maiya water but BJP people lie even after bathing and touching Ganga Maiya water,” he said.