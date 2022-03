UP Polls: BJP Candidate Upendra Tiwari casts vote in Ballia

Bharatiya Janata Party Candidate Upendra Tiwari casts his vote at a polling booth in Ballia on March 03. He is contesting from Phephana Assembly Constituency. As many as 676 candidates are in the fray for 57 Assembly seats. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.