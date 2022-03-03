UP Polls: BJP Candidate Satish Dwivedi casts vote in Siddharthnagar

Voting is underway in 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Candidate Satish Dwivedi along with his wife casts his vote at a polling booth in Siddharthnagar district on March 03. He is contesting from Itwa Assembly Constituency. As many as 676 candidates are in the fray for 57 Assembly seats. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.