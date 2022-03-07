UP Polls BJP candidate Ravindra Jaiswal casts vote in Varanasi

As the voting for the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections began on March 07, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Varanasi North Assembly Constituency Ravindra Jaiswal casts his vote at polling booth in Government Girls Inter College, Chetganj of Varanasi. As many as 613 candidates are in the fray for 54 Assembly seats in the last phase of Polls. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.